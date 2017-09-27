Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her impeccable fashion sense and classy attitude. However, the gorgeous actress was recently fat-shamed on social media for her latest photos from a party.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena recently attended Isha Ambani's bash, where the two divas flaunted their beauty in black dresses. Both of them looked ravishing, but some haters targeted Kareena's legs to troll her.

Some on social media made nasty comments, calling Bebo's legs "fat", and some even alleged that it was the result of bad photoshopping. A few trolled the actress saying her legs are fatter than those of elder sister Karisma's.

Kareena has been sweating it out in the gym to get back to shape after the birth of her son Taimur, and has succeeded to a great extent.

However, the trolls targeted her and fat-shamed her nevertheless, and she is not even on social media!

It is to be mentioned, this is the same Kareena who had once made the concept of zero-size figure popular with her lean avatar.

Body-shaming is something many celebrities face on social media. Trolls target celebs calling them either "too fat" or "too lean".

In some cases, trolls try to slut-shame actresses for their bikini pictures or other sizzling photoshoots.

Nevertheless, these stars rarely react to such trolls: They either ignore them right away, or sometimes slam them back with some powerful words.

Check out Kareena's latest photos and the nasty comments that followed:

When you #twin without knowing ?#soulsisters❤️#fashiongram photo credit ? @varindertchawla A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 24, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

sexy tuxedo dress by @nashishsoni , @louboutinworld shoes and @farahkhanali brooch! Special image credit @thehouseofpixels assisted by @chandanimz ? A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Black magic in @nashishsoni dress, @farahkhanali brooch, @jimmychoo clutch! Fab picture by @thehouseofpixels and assisted by @chandanimz hair by @pompyhans makeup by @mickeycontractor ? A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

#cousins ? A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT