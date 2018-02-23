Bollywood's yummy mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to disappoint us with her public appearances. The fashionista won hearts with her outfits even during her pregnancy.

She recently was in breathtaking form when she inaugurated the 10th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival in Karnataka.

Bebo wore a black saree with a red border, but the highlight was the T-shirt style blouse. The diva looked stunning in the traditional attire, designed by Sanjay Garg under the label Raw Mango.

This is not the first time Taimur Ali Khan's mother is winning hearts in black. From Lakme Fashion Week to twinning with sister Karisma Kapoor, Bebo has proved that she loves black.

Take a look at a few pictures of this stunning actress in black:

Meanwhile, the actress is busy with the shooting of Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor.

Bebo's son Taimur recently broke the internet with his picture, in which he is staring at father Saif Ali Khan's photo.

Interestingly, at first glance, Taimur looked like Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva. International Business Times India did a story on it and mentioned how Taimur has a lookalike in his family as well. Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya looks exactly like her cousin.

While Taimur is winning hearts with his adorable pictures, Kareena has penned down her thoughts about saving newborn babies in her blog, published in the Times of India.

She wrote: "For almost every mother, the first days with her newborn baby are precious memories to be cherished forever. They are surely some of the most challenging and at the same time fulfilling days we will experience as women.

"I remember some long days and nights, without much sleep. Some were frustrating, as I tried inexpertly to calm my crying child. Some were simply bliss – as I treasured the new life that I had been able to bring into the world."

Kareena further talked about mothers in South Asia who have lost their babies. She said: "The latest UNICEF data shows that no region in the world is more dangerous than South Asia for newborns."

Click HERE to read Kareena Kapoor's blog.