Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known to be outspoken, has finally responded to her best friend Karan Johar's nepotism row. Kareena, who is said to be in cordial terms with Kangana Ranaut too, tried not to take sides while commenting.

Also read: Is this how Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted when Taimur's picture went viral?

Kangana and Karan's cold war turned ugly as both of them never miss a chance to take a dig at each other. When the actress appeared on Koffee With Karan 5, she had accused Karan of supporting nepotism in the industry. To this, Karan later responded by saying that she has to stop playing the victim card and should leave the industry if she has so many issues with it.

In an interview with Zoom, Kareena was asked for her opinion on the entire issue as she is a close friend of KJo and her husband recently worked with Kangana. Bebo said: "I don't take Karan's show very seriously, probably because Karan is my brother and it is something that it's a fun show."

"I don't think that he himself take things seriously whatever he says on the show because he is a very free spirited man. He is somebody who is very magnanimous and very big and very humane. So, I think it's a show that's meant to be in fun. I don't think it's meant to be dissected and talk about he said this and that... I don't think so," she added.

Looks like someone is being diplomatic, but it is pretty clear that she supports Karan. However, she is not the first one to say it is nothing serious. Sonam Kapoor also recently commented on the issue and tagged it as "entertaining" and "a good bathroom read."

Meanwhile, Kareena is enjoying motherhood with her son Taimur Ali Khan and the duo was recently spotted together on a drive. Bebo will soon start the shooting of Rhea Kapoor's Veera Di Wedding alongside Sonam.