Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's quirky looks in Mental Hai Kya has raised curiosity among fans. But, reports state that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Emraan Hashmi were the first choices for the project.

According to a Bollywoodlife report, producer Ekta Kapoor wanted to make this film, previously titled Badtameez Dil, long back in 2013. Kareena and Emraan were approached, but things did not turn out right.

"In 2013, Ekta had pitched the idea to Bebo. She wanted to get Kareena and Emraan Hashmi on board for the film, which was previously titled Badtameez Dil. But it never materialized," the entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.

The film apparently had some nudity, which was one of the reasons for Kareena to refuse the project.

"Bebo felt that the storyline was way ahead of its time. It was dark and explosive in many ways. It also had several bold scenes and nudity. Kareena politely refused the film and it was put on the back burner," the source told the website.

The report further said that the makers made slight changes to the script of Badtameez Dil, titled it Mental Hai Kya, and got Kangana and Rajkummar on board after five years. While Kareena reportedly rejected the project, Kangana liked it and agreed to be part of it instantly.

One of the latest posters of Mental Hai Kya showed Kangana posing nude with some strange expressions, which suggested that the film will have a certain amount of nudity and some bold scenes.

After Queen, this is the second time Kangana and Rajkummar have teamed up for a film. Both the stars are known for their excellent acting skills, and thus, fans are extremely excited to see their mad chemistry on the big screen.

Directed by National Award winner Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya will reportedly highlight the idea of "beauty in imperfections".