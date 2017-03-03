Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top Bollywood actresses who never fails to amaze her fans and continues to make the headlines every now and then. The actress was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Sony BBC Earth channel and during the launch of the channel, she revealed some interesting details about her future projects.

When asked if she would work in a South film after having conquered the Bollywood and now the TV industry, the gorgeous actress said that she respects South films and was all praise for South stars Rajinikanth and Pawan Kalyan. "I respect South films. They have some great actors from Pawan Kalyan to Rajinikanth. Great actors and content," she told the reporters at the launch, Bollywood Life reported.

While Kareena's statement may have raised hopes among her fans down South to see her in south films and romancing South superstars in future, the actress quashed their dreams when she said that since she doesn't understand the language and she feels she won't be able to connect with South films. However, the 36-year-old actress mentioned that she was fortunate enough to have worked with South filmmaker Mani Ratnam in the Bollywood film Yuva.

"But I don't understand the language. So there's no connectivity that I feel and wouldn't be able to work But luckily I've worked with one of the best directors, Mani Ratnam," she added.

Meanwhile, the actress will soon begin shooting for her next, Veerey Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Kareena is currently working to shed all the excess kilos she has put on during her pregnancy. Reportedly, Kareena has taken to kickboxing, which is more effective post-pregnancy weight-loss exercise.