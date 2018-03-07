Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan's one of the favorite destinations is London, where the actress is right now. After her Rajasthan trip with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, the fashionista has now flown to London to party with her friends.

A picture of her with her buddies is doing the rounds on social media. Bebo seems to be having a gala time without her hubby and Taimur. The actress reportedly has gone to London to attend a friend's birthday bash.

Kareena was clicked at Mumbai airport leaving for London.

Kareena and Taimur returned to Mumbai on the weekend. They were in Rajasthan where Saif is shooting for his period drama.

The actress then reportedly visited Boney Kapoor's residence to offer her condolence to the family. Kareena and Saif were not in the city when Sridevi died.

Bebo's next Veere Di Wedding which is releasing in June will see the diva alongside Sonam Kapoor. Recently, the Neerja actress talked about Kareena being part of the movie which has two popular actresses. Sonam called Bebo a secure actor.

Sonam told Hindustan Times, "She knows that every film that I have made with my sister (producer Rhea Kapoor) - whether it is Aisha or Khoobsurat – has never been about me. It was very mature of Bebo to understand that. A lot of people have insecurities, but she is very secure," she said.

"Working with her has been such an incredible experience. She has always been my favorite, and if anyone asks me, 'Who is your favorite co-star?, I always say, 'Kareena Kapoor'. She is always on time, well-prepared, super funny, amazing and not at all insecure," Sonam added.

Rhea Kapoor produced Veere Di Wedding also stars Sumit Vyas, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania. The movie has been shot in Phuket, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this flick as it will be Kareena Kapoor's comeback film after her pregnancy.