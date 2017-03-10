Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has come back to work post-pregnancy and she will now be seen performing at Zee Cine Awards 2017. The buzz is that Bebo will now take the centre stage after Katrina Kaif suffered a serious back injury.

Kareena has been making appearances at various events and has walked the ramp, but she will be performing for the first time after Taimur came in to her life. The yummy mummy seems to become a trendsetter and now she will perform to some latest tracks at the award ceremony.

"This is the best phase of my life and it feels great to be back on the stage. Zee Cine Awards is a celebration of the best of Indian Cinema and being a part of this show truly feels special. I am sure the viewers will enjoy the act as much as I did rehearsing and performing it," DNA quoted Bebo as saying.

Earlier, it was reported that Deepika Padukone was being approached to replace Katrina to perform at Zee Cine Awards 2017. But, according to the latest buzz, it looks like Kareena will give the showstopper performance.

It is being said that something heavy had dropped on Katrina's back while she was shooting for the movie Jagga Jasoos and it has injured her spine. While she did not feel much pain then, it increased while she was rehearsing for the Zee Zine Awards performance.

However, the pain increased over time, and she decided to back out of the show. "Yup, it was an accident. Tried to work through the pain but wasn't possible. Very sad," Katrina told SpotboyE. Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Leone will also be performing at the Zee Cine Awards, which will be held on March 11 and will be aired in April.