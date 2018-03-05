Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has won hearts with her role in PadMan and now, she is set to entertain us with Veere Di Wedding. But, the diva is sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Rhea Kapoor movie and this means, Sonam has no insecurity issues.

Two big heroines in a movie have always been a challenge for the makers as who to give how much footage and screen space. But in Veere Di Wedding, it looks like Sonam has given way to her dearest friend Bebo.

Talking about Bebo's insecurities, Sonam told Hindutan Times how a secure actor is Kareena. "She knows that every film that I have made with my sister (producer Rhea Kapoor) - whether it is Aisha or Khoobsurat – has never been about me. It was very mature of Bebo to understand that. A lot of people have insecurities, but she is very secure," she said.

Well, we understood that when the Ki and Ka actress appeared in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in which she didn't have an important or a big role.

Sonam further said that how excited and grateful she is that Kareena decided to do this movie. The Neerja actress further said that she is happy with the fact that Bebo is not just doing the film because "Sonam is producing it and I am in it."

"Working with her has been such an incredible experience. She has always been my favorite, and if anyone asks me, 'Who is your favorite co-star?, I always say, 'Kareena Kapoor'. She is always on time, well-prepared, super funny, amazing and not at all insecure," Sonam told HT.

Veere Di Wedding also stars Sumit Vyas, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, and the cast have shot the movie in Phuket, Delhi and Mumbai. The film doesn't have any major chunk left and will be soon wrapped up for its release on June 1.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this flick as it will be Kareena Kapoor's comeback film after the birth of son Taimur.

Earlier, Sonam made headlines for the viral video, in which she was yelling at her aunt Sridevi's cremation ceremony.