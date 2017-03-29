Bollywood actresses' appearances are often admired and praised by many, but people forget to give credit to the person who actually deserves it. The stylists of these actresses work day and night to make them look like divas and one such a stylist is Tanya Ghavri, who has styled Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and other actresses.

Tanya revealed many interesting style secrets of these leading ladies of Bollywood to iDiva. The beauties include Kareena, Katrina, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and an unnamed actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Tanya revealed that Bebo hates to wear fitted, tight dresses. She needs to be comfortable with what she wears. Kareena likes to experiment, but the style should stay in her comfort zone. She wants Tanya to keep it all glam, even if it's just a movie screening.

Katrina Kaif

Tanya said that Katrina wants to look glamorous, but wants to be comfortable in terms of shoes. She never wears high six-inch heels. Katrina is much of a sporty actress, who will mostly be seen in sneakers, flats or oxfords.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha is obsessed with shoes, according to Tanya. The actress sometimes decides clothes according to the shoes. The stylist also said that the Half Girlfriend actress is also someone who likes to keep things super feminine.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Tanya revealed that Jacqueline likes trying out quirky lip colours and if something doesn't go right, she handles it with grace. She believes that sometimes you go right, and other times you don't and it's okay. Jacqueline likes dresses that make her athletic frame more noticeable.

The unnamed actress

Tanya also made an interesting revelation to iDiva about an actress who she didn't name. Tanya said: "I worked with an actress who was obsessed with her waist looking like 20 or 18 or even smaller... and I used to ask her, 'How much are you going to accentuate your waist?'And, she would do that with everything...even with shift dresses, dresses that are not supposed to fit that way. She used to wear corsets inside her dresses and make her waist look smaller, and then, even smaller. She was a closet Geisha."