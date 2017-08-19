Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Veere Di Wedding that has been in news for a long time has finally kick started.

Kareena recently met producer Rhea Kapoor for a look test and a few pictures from their meeting soon made its way to the Internet. In the pictures, the actress looks elegant in an olive green jacket and blue denim jeans.

Later, Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the film, also posted a picture of Kareena on Instagram, further confirming that the team is all geared up to go on the floors.

Veede Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania and marks Kareena's return to films post embracing motherhood. The Jab We Met actress has also shed a lot of weight which she gained during her pregnancy and is now in her best shape to start the movie.

Veere Di Wedding is the story of four girls who attend Kareena's wedding. The fun and problems they get involved in becomes the crux of the film. Internet star Sumeet Vyas, who is widely popular for his role in web series Permanent Roommates, will romance Kareena in the film.

Talking about being a working mother Kareena, in an interview with Vogue magazine, said, "I think it is amazing. After having a good day at work, I am waiting to see my son home. It's quality over quantity. Some can stay at home all day but the idea is to keep the focus going, whatever it is you are doing at the time. If you like what you do at work it's even better. Acting is my passion and if I go to work, I feel like a more enriched mother. Women multitask the best."

About how motherhood has changed her, the actress said that it has been an amazing experience for her as well as Saif. "There's a part of me and Saif in the world and he is my responsibility and I am going to be showing and teaching him new things," she said.