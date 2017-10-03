Bollywood divas Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar are set to appear in a movie together.

Titled Veere Di Wedding, the movie is being produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

The girl gang is not only working, but also having a lot of fun moments on the sets of the film. One such moment has left Sonam embarrassed, and the person putting her in an awkward situation was Kareena.

Before you think too much of it, this was nothing serious. Bebo was just pulling Sonam's leg. Swara recently shared the video of the incident on social media and it will surely tickle your funny bone.

Swara posted a clip in which she asked Sonam to share her views on desserts. To this, the Neerja actress said: "Shouldn't have calories."

As soon as she finished her sentence, Kareena quipped: "She shouldn't be eating dessert because she just ate a box of pringles!"

While everyone burst out laughing, Sonam was seen a bit embarrassed, but in a happy way.

This is not the first time such a funny video has been shared on social media from the sets of Veere Di Wedding.

Earlier, another such hilarious clip was doing the rounds on social media, and that involved Bebo as well.

The video, showing Kareena asking where her baby was, had been made in a lighter vein.

In that Instagram clip, she and producer Rhea Kapoor were seen in Bebo's green room. While Kareena was getting ready for her shot, Rhea assured her that Taimur couldn't leave the building without the producer's permission.

The duo seemed to be having a fun moment, where Kareena said she needs only one man for protection, but Taimur needs an army.