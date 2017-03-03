Kareena Kapoor Khan recently added another feather to her cap after she was appointed the brand ambassador of factual entertainment channel Sony BBC Earth. The soon-to-be-launched channel is a joint venture between television broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and BBC Worldwide.

While interacting with the media during the launch event, the actress said that she would love to venture into television if something excites her. When asked if she watches TV shows, she said that while she doesn't watch any, her mother Babita is a fan of a few shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Peshwa Bajirao. "I don't watch shows but my mom does and she loves watching Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Peshwa Bajirao, etc," Kareena said, according to Pink Villa.

This confession of Kareena leaves us wondering if the actress is deliberately promoting the two TV shows, since both the shows air on Sony TV.

Both Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Peshwa Bajirao have a huge fan-following. While the former is a love story starring Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes, Peshwa Bajirao is a historical drama and revolves around the journey of Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao. Manish Wadhwa, Anuja Sathe and Rudra Soni play the lead roles.

In other news, Kareena, who is gearing up for the shooting of her next Veerey Di Wedding, post delivering her baby Taimur, quashed the dreams of her fans down South when she said that she will not do South films when asked about her plans to work in South films. She reasoned it saying that since she doesn't understand the language and she feels she won't be able to connect with South films.