Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work. She was the first one to give a review on her husband Saif Ali Khan and ex-boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor's film, Rangoon.

Also read: Here's why Kareena Kapoor Khan's nickname for Taimur is no one's business

She had said that she expected it to be one of the best films of the year. However, Rangoon failed to see a good box office run and turned out to be a fiasco, in spite of talented actors and an award-winning director.

When Pinkvilla asked Bebo about the debacle, at an event, she defended the movie saying: "Some movies are beyond box office collections. Vishal Bhardwaj's movies are always a piece of art. A few movies are for the actor's appreciation."

Most of Vishal's films are not typical Bollywood films (mass films) and rather have an intense storyline. Similarly, Rangoon dealt with a beautiful love story and patriotism, set during World War II. Kareena knows this better as she has worked with the director in Omkara. Saif too acted in that film. Omkara was Saif's comeback film as an actor (he played Langda Tyagi in Omkara). On the other hand, the box office collection of Rangoon has been disappointing and didn't meet the numbers target everyone expected, including Kareena.

Bebo had high expectations of the film. This is what she had said before watching the film: "I am expecting it to be one of the best films of the year, coz it's directed by one of my favourite directors, Vishal Bhardwaj, who made Omkara.

People are expecting a lot from the film, coz Saif was so good in that film (Omkara). Saif as Langda Tyagi was an iconic role (in Omkara) and now I think Rusi Billimoria, his character in Rangoon, is going to be very striking, coz this is the first time he is playing a Parsi.

So yes, I am very excited. Also this film is very emotional for me, coz it's Sajid Nadiadwala's film. Karisma did Judwaa with him and I did Kambakkht Ishq. I normally don't come for trials. Infact Saif told me 'I am quite surprised you are going.' I said, 'I have to go coz it's you, Vishal and Sajid'."