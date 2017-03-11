Bollywood divas not only win hearts with their acting skills but also with their fashion sense. This week, many actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, made style statements with their gorgeous outfits.

However, there are a few like Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Kiara Advani who were not at their sartorial best. Interestingly, Kareena, who was marked among the worst-dressed actresses last week, impressed fans with her appearance this week.

Take a look at the best-dressed actresses of this week here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing a black slip dress with a metallic biker jacket at Malaika Arora's party. The high-shine jacket looked amazing on a laidback dress and she completed her look with colourful Fendi heels.

#bestie ? A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Alia Bhatt made style statements with her looks during the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The fashionista looked stunning in an Indo-western outfit that she wore recently. She donned a Payal Singhal creation with fringe earrings and gold sandals. The actress posted her picture on Instagram.

✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:52am PST

Sonam Kapoor was seen in a white saree at a store launch and she paired it with a striped black-and-white round neck blouse that also featured a belt. Her hair was in a faux bob to showcase the gorgeous Amrapali necklace and ear cuff.

Her latest one:

@rheakapoor @abhilashatd @vani2790 @mitalivakil @alpakhimani @payalkhandwala A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:20am PST

Kriti Sanon was in Delhi this week to attend Femina Power List North 2017. The actress looked gorgeous in a shell pink star-twist jumpsuit. Her hair and accessories were the perfect touch to her breathtaking look.