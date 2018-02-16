Are you looking to buy an ultra-affordable smartphone with high-value specs? Your search might end here.

Karbonn on Friday launched a new budget smartphone under its Titanium series called the Titanium Jumbo 2. The phone is priced at Rs 5,999, but it is available with Airtel Cashback offer to save Rs 2,000.

At an effective price of Rs 3,999, Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 is a sound choice, even when there are competitors like Xiaomi Redmi 5A, InFocus A2m, and others. Airtel's cashback of Rs 2,000 will be given to the buyer in two installments, first Rs 500 after 18 months and then Rs 1,500 after the next months. In order to avail both installments, customers must recharge worth Rs 3,500 each in the first 18 and the following 18 months.

Airtel recommends Rs 169 monthly plan, which gives users unlimited local and STD calls, 1GB data per day for 28 days.

"We, at Karbonn, are looking forward to the launch of Titanium Jumbo 2. Such offers from Karbonn is also our way of contributing further towards the 'Digital India' initiative of which we have been a staunch supporter. With its features, deliverables and further combined with Airtel cashback offer, we are sure that the Titanium Jumbo 2 will be classified as one of the smartphones to watch out for in its category," Shashin Devsare, Karbonn Mobiles executive director, said in a statement.

For those who are puzzled between Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 and Xiaomi Redmi 5A, we have a comprehensive comparison of each feature to end the confusion.

Display & Design

Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 features a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass. The overall design of the handset is a lot different from the Redmi 5A. The unibody design is kept simple with a unique painting finish and a premium metallic back panel.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A (REVIEW) has the company's signature design with a polycarbonate unibody. There's a 5-inch HD IPS LCD display and navigation buttons are placed at the bottom bezel.

Cameras

Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 sports a 13MP rear-facing camera with LED flash and various modes like Panorama, continuous shot and face detection. On the front, the handset features an 8MP sensor.

The Redmi 5A sports a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 5-element lens. On the front, there's a 5MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, Smart, Pro Beautify feature for better selfies.

It looks like Karbonn's on-paper specs are slightly better Xiaomi.

CPU, RAM and Storage

Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, which is paired with 2GB RAM and offers 16GB onboard storage. There's a microSD card option to support up to 64GB.

On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi 5A is powered by a Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset paired with 2GB RAM, Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9 and 16GB onboard storage with microSD card support.

There are no winners or losers here, both phones are equally equipped to handle day-to-day operations.

Battery

One of the major highlights of Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 is its huge battery. The handset comes with a 4,000mAh power source that promises a standby time of up to 400 hours and a talk time of up to 16 hours, according to the company.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which the company claims can provide up to eight days of power backup on standby. Our tests revealed a full day runtime with mixed usage, which included video/audio calls on WhatsApp, web browsing, social media updates and a few minutes of YouTube videos and games.

Add-ons

Both phones support 4G, dual SIM cards along with other standard sensors. But what's really interesting in the Titanium Jumbo 2 is that it packs a fingerprint scanner placed at the back of the phone. Xiaomi Redmi 5A gives this nifty feature a miss.

Availability

Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 is available on Amazon India.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is available on Mi Store and Flipkart.

Verdict

Xiaomi phones are usually feature-packed and hard to dismiss while compared to their rivals. Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 defies the odds. It not only levels with Redmi 5A on several fronts but also offers extra features like a fingerprint scanner, a bigger battery and a front camera with higher pixels. In addition to that, there's a cashback offer on the handset that makes it effectively cost Rs 3,999. The choice is clear.