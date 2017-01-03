Like millions of people across the world, television celebrities too celebrated the New Year with their loved ones. While some took a few days off to ring in the New Year in a beautiful destination, others celebrated it at the comfort of their homes.

Celebrities like Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, along with their respective spouses Ankita Bhargava and Rohit Reddy, and Aly Goni are holidaying in Amsterdam. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein gang is accompanied by popular TV couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi.

They have been posting several pictures from their trip on their respective Instagram pages. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein lead actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya, who are in their honeymoon in Europe, celebrated the New Year in London. They have been updating their fans with pictures from their trip on their Instagram pages.

Kumkum Bhagya actresses Sriti Jha along with her rumoured boyfriend Kunal Karan Kapoor and co-actress Leena Jumani are vacationing in Thailand.

Naagin 2 actress Mouni Roy with her alleged boyfriend and actor Mohit Raina, welcomed the New Year in Goa. Arjun Bijlani, who played the male lead in Naagin, along with his family and Nia Sharma of Jamai Raja fame too holidayed in Goa.

Beyhad actor Kushal Tandon enjoyed the New Year with his family in Lucknow, while Erica Fernandes of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame celebrated it with her family in Mumbai.

Here are some pictures from the TV celebs New Year celebrations: