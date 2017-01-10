Putting all speculations to rest, popular television actor Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal have confirmed that they are indeed expecting their first baby.

Karan, who rose to popularity as Naitik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to his Instagram page to announce the news. "With the grace of God we have been able to achieve many things in life but creation of life itself is an overwhelming feeling. Here's to the beginning of another beautiful story...our pregnancy," the post read.

Nisha too posted a picture of her baby bump on Instagram. On her post, the actress-singer requested fans to respect their privacy and space during the pregnancy period.

In the past one year, there had been several reports of Nisha's pregnancy. In October, rumour had it that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and Nisha are parents to a one-year-old baby. Later, Nisha issued statement clearing the air about her apparent pregnancy. "Over the past year, there have been a lot of rumours about my alleged pregnancy, Karan and I having a son. Now, I think it's time to put them to rest. Karan and I, currently do not have any children, and we will share our happiness with the world whenever we do," her statement read.

Last month, there were reports that couple was spotted visiting a hospital in Malad, Mumbai, to enquire about the facilities at the hospital. The report also said that Nisha is about four months pregnant. However, the former Bigg Boss 10 contestant refuted the report then, claiming it to be baseless.