Karan Johar is known for hosting amazing parties in Bollywood. And yet another occasion was Valentine's Day, where the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director invited all the single ladies and men of B-Town to party on a day, that is all about celebrating love.

We saw Sonakshi Sinha sizzling in a black dress at the party with Athiya Shetty, while Ekta Kapoor posted a selfie with Karan Johar. Other pictures going viral include Manish Malhotra and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Check out some of the pictures here:

With some interesting boards captioned as: 'Roses are Red and Shit'; 'V for Vodka'; 'Love Disappoints, Pizza is eternal' and Karan wearing a shirt saying: 'No space for ex-lovers' were the USP of the party.

Karan Johar hosted this party last year too and Malaika Arora, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and others were spotted at the bash. And we missed all of them this year. Were they busy shooting or have they found love — well, only time will tell.

Talking about his own love life, Karan in a media interaction said, "Right now I am not ready for any kind of relationship as I am too used to my independence. Marriage is a definite no-no. I am totally married to my company. Emotionally, my mother fills up the void in my life. So there it is. My company is a spouse I will never cheat on, and my mother completes me as a son. I think I have a full family unit of my own. I am happy probably because I am single. Let's face it, how many married people are really happy?"