Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi, turned one on Wednesday, February 7, and to celebrate the special day, he threw a big birthday bash, which was attended by all the celebrity star kids.

Taimur was one of the guests, who took part in the celebration with mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, while Shah Rukh Khan came with his youngest son AbRam. Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira was also one of the guests.

Karan took to social media to wish his little bundles of joy along with an adorable picture. "I can't thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever....Happy Birthday Roohi and Yash....you are a blessing to us," he wrote.

The filmmaker had earlier said that the party would be a small affair. "It's a small birthday party at home, with just kids their age. I want to keep it simple and intimate this year".

Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manish Malhotra were also present on the occasion.

"May you live to be a 103! Happy birthday my beautiful siblings ✨," Alia wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the twin babies.

Karan's close friend Manish also shared another photo of birthday boy Yash and wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest nephew Yash and niece Roohi lots and lots of love ❤#family #love #wishes @karanjohar."

Karan was blessed with twins Yash and Roohi through surrogacy on February 7, 2017. The babies were born premature and were under observation for 50 days in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Surya Hospital, Mumbai.

Post the babies' discharge from the hospital, KJo had revealed on Twitter that his journey as a father wasn't a smooth one. In a long post, he shared that he was was terrified after realizing the complications during the birth of the twins.

A year later, the filmmaker, on his radio show Calling Karan expressed his joy on his children's first birthday. "I can't believe how fast this year has passed. They (Yash and Roohi) were born last year on February 7 and I felt like the year went too fast. Today when I stare at the two faces I can't get over that they are mine and they are such a big part of me. They will take me through the next phase of my life. I just have to say I am overwhelmed with joy today," Indian Express quoted him as saying.