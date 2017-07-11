Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar's next is set to be big multi-starrer and will bring six big Bollywood stars together. Needless to say, the movie has 'blockbuster' written all over it.

It was reported recently that legendary actress Sridevi will be a part of the film. Earlier, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Tabu were also considered for the role but it was Sridevi, who eventually joined the team.

The film will see the Mom actress reuniting with Sanjay Dutt 25 years after Gumrah. The KJo movie will also star his favourites -- Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, DNA reported. This will be the fourth time the duo will share the screen space after Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

The untitled film will also feature Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. This will be the first time the two will be seen romancing on screen.

The film is said to be extremely special for Karan as it was his father's idea which will finally be made into a movie. There the film was reportedly titled Shiddat or Kalank but other reports said it to be false and the makers are still looking for an apt title.

It is touted to be a period drama and will be helmed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman. The Dharma Production film will go on floor by mid-2018 and will be extensively shot in India.