Well, looks like Karan Johar is in trouble.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director appeared on India Today Unforgettables with Ramesh Sippy where in a candid chat he said: "I thought Amitabh Bachchan who is not a Punjabi also spoke Punjabi fluently in those days where I saw father (Yash Johar) talk in Punjabi with the entire film fraternity."

To which Amitabh Bachchan replied: "No Karan .. I speak Punjabi because my Mother was as Sikh ; that makes me a half Sikh and so I speak Punjabi .. !!!!" [sic.]

And Karan Johar quickly apologised, "Yes Amit uncle! My apologies got that wrong...." [sic.]

On the professional front, Karan Johar has finally made an official announcement regarding his next big film. Karan, who is producing the film took to Twitter to announce that the film will indeed be rolled out in the form of a trilogy with Amitabh Bachchan joining Ranbir and Alia. The film will be titled 'Brahmastra'.

Karan tweeted, "A TRILOGY ...A FANTASY ADVENTURE....A LABOUR OF LOVE....."BRAHMĀSTRA" with a picture which had the following message "Dharma Productions is proud to announce one of its most ambitious films Ayan Mukerji's directorial venture We embark a journey into the realm of a fantasy adventure series which will be a trilogy Collaborating on this exciting journey with us is Fox Star Studios and Namit Malhotra. We are honoured to have Mr. Amitabh Bachchan lead our cast along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first part of our big screen spectacle will release on August 15, 2019. And we finally have a title BRAHMASTRA".