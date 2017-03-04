Karan Johar, who is gearing up for the release of his production venture Badrinath Ki Dulhania, will soon start working on his next, Student Of The Year 2, with Tiger Shroff in the lead.

Recently, Karan wished Tiger on his birthday (March 2) along with a photo of the actor. The picture, which is a still from his previous film Baaghi, has the shirtless actor coming out of water and flaunting his six pack abs.

However, what Karan may have missed noticing is that the photo is poorly photoshopped. Take a closer look and you'll see Tiger doesn't have a belly button in the picture. [Check the original photo, below]. It seems not just KJo, but many other Twitter users too failed to notice it since the same digitally-altered picture was circulated on social media on Tiger's birthday.

Meanwhile, Student Of The Year 2 is said to be a solo-actor film unlike the first instalment, which had Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in male lead roles.

"The first SOTY film was a love triangle set on a college campus, but the second won't have another leading man. It's a solo-hero film," Hindustan Times had quoted a source as saying. "Karan has always been a Jackie Shroff fan. Working with his son is something he wanted to do from the time Tiger was ready to make his debut," the source had said.

Here's the photoshopped picture of Tiger, which was posted by Karan on his Twitter handle.

Happy birthday @iTIGERSHROFF!!!!! Have the best year!!!! Loads of love !!!!! pic.twitter.com/0m62nKzbw9 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 2, 2017

Check out the original still from Baaghi: