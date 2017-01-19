Bollywood is overflowing with gossips ever since the controversial bits from Karan Johar's and Rishi Kapoor's biographies have come to light. Both celebs launched their books simultaneously and had set off a biography battle of sorts.

While Karan's An Unsuitable Boy drew more attention as it touched up on his fallout with Kajol and other big actors, Rishi's book Khullam Khulla too grabbed eyeballs for its directness. The Kapoor and Sons actor dwelled on his father Raj Kapoor's affair with Nargis and his relationship with his son Ranbir Kapoor. The latest update is that the veteran actor has also spoken about Amitabh Bachchan in his book. He said the Big B has never given credits to his co-stars.

On the other hand, KJo openly talked about his fallout with Kajol on account of Ajay Devgn and revealed why they will never be friends again. He also opened up on his fight with Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

KJo waxed eloquent on his close friendship with SRK and what he means to him. He also talked about his sexual orientation and how he dislike being linked with his male actors. His book, An Unsuitable Boy, was launched by Shah Rukh a few days ago.

Both the biographies received a good amount of hype, but it is difficult to tell who won the battle. While Khullam Khulla threw light on Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi's relationship, Karan's book comes with a slew of controversial stories unlike his happy-ending movies.