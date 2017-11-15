Karan Johar
Karan Johar

Karan Johar has finally released the first look posters of Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's debut movie Dhadak.

The film-maker has launched the two new debutants under his banner. The first look posters of Dhadak shows Jhanvi and Ishaan in romantic poses.

Karan shared the photo with the caption as, "PRESENTING...JANHVI and ISHAAN @ZeeStudios_ and @DharmaMovies proudly present #धड़क directed by @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 ..#DHADAK"

Before putting out the first look of the film, Karan had shared a video in which he was heard saying that two more newcomers are set to be launched under Dharma Productions. Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were launched by him, and all three of them are now established actors.

Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi has been in the news for her expected debut in the industry. Fans were eagerly waiting to see the first look of her film. On the other side, Shahid Kapoor's cousin brother Ishaan too is much popular among youngsters.

Meanwhile, as soon as KJo shared the poster, people started attacking the filmmaker alleging him of promoting nepotism. Series of comments started pouring in where fans attacked Karan for launching only the star kids.

Ever since Kangana Ranaut had levelled Karan as "flag-bearer of nepotism", the director has been accused of promoting it too often. It is often alleged that Karan only promotes star kids, and not the more talented but underprivileged ones. There had been a major debate around nepotism inside and outside the industry.

Nonetheless, Jhanvi and Ishaan are the new pair in the industry and are likely to become the trending topic with their debut's movie's poster being out.