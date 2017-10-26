Karan Johar tweeted: "Dear Ambition...if you have to achieve your full potential stay away from your arch nemesis....Comparison! [sic.]"

This tweet suggests two things -- Prabhas' ambition to get a good launch in Bollywood and comparison with Baahubali's success.

Is Karan Johar taking a dig at Prabhas with this tweet?

Why?

Well, reports have been doing rounds that Karan Johar has backed out from launching Prabhas in Bollywood after he increased his fees.

"Prabhas had devoted five years of his life to the two Baahubali films and it was only fair that he would want to cash in on his new success. But the price he asked for was staggering. While it was okay for him to ask and get his desired price — reportedly in the vicinity of Rs 20 crore — in Telugu cinema, it was unrealistic for Prabhas to expect that kind of remuneration in Bollywood. No South Indian actor, not even Rajinikanth, has that kind of commercial clout in Hindi cinema," DNA quoted a source as saying.

"Prabhas has clearly out-priced himself from Bollywood. After Baahubali and its sequel, Karan was keen to launch Prabhas in Hindi cinema. But on seeing the price he was asking, Karan has decided to abandon the idea of launching him," the source added.

Prabhas reportedly charged Rs 30 crore for his upcoming film Saaho.

Saaho stars Shraddha Kapoor and is being made at a reported budget of Rs 150 crore.

Saaho is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations. The Hindi versions of Baahubali films have become blockbusters and winning a huge fan following for Prabhas. The makers of Saaho are leaving no stone unturned to make its Bollywood version a super hit.

Besides Shraddha Kapoor, the makers have roped in a host of B-Town actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand, Narendra Jha and Aditya Srivastava to play important roles in Saaho, which is expected to release in theatres in the mid of 2017.