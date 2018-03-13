Karan Johar will celebrate his mother's milestone birthday this March 18. Yes, Hiroo Johar will turn 75 this Sunday. Karan Johar is known for his "grand parties," and this one won't be anything less.

To give a teaser, Gauri Khan took to social media to share Hiroo Johar's birthday invitation, which consists of white roses, a bottle of champagne, a box of chocolates and cake, with a message scroll.

The invite is estimated to cost no less than Rs 25,000 apiece. Now doesn't that have pretty and fancy written all over it?

When Karan became a father of twins, he said his mother Hiroo Johar would be an integral part of the upbringing of his kids. He named his boy 'Yash' (after his father, late filmmaker Yash Johar), and the girl Roohi (his mother's name reversed).

On International Women's Day, Karan Johar posted on his Instagram handle: "I was raised by a woman who had a strong mind...an independent mind and a solid soul...she taught me how to live a fearless life along with a strong sense of right and wrong! She also taught me the art of abandon! She made me the man I am....a man who is honoured to be raised by a woman of substance! Roohi my darling I hope I raise you to be just like your grandmother....."