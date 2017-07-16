Karan Johar had made it clear Dharma Production would launch four new faces this year. Rumours are rife that Karan's new discovery is Tara Sutaria and she could be part of Student of the year's sequel.

There were also rumours that Chunkey Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey will also be part of the project. However, Bollywood Hungama reported that Tara Sutaria has been chosen for the Student of the Year 2 project but there is no official confirmation from the production house yet.

Meanwhile, we bring you some lesser known facts about the new girl:

Is she new to the industry?

Tara Sutaria is not really new to the film industry. Previously, she has been seen in Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Guzarish.

Later, she appeared in a reality show Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, television series like The Suite Life of Singh Sisters, Best of Luck Nikki, Shake It Up and Oye Jassie Jassie.

Talented Dancer

Tara is a trained in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dances. In fact, she has bagged a full scholarship at Royal Academy of Dance, London. Sutaria looks the perfect fit for the sequel, as the first instalment had a dance competition too.

Talented Singer

Apart from her dancing skills, Tara Sutaria happens to be a good singer. In fact, reports state she started singing when she was seven years old. She has lent voice for films like Guzaarish and Taare Zameen Par.

VJ

Tara Sutaria became a household name after her long stint with the Disney channel as a VJ.

Personal life

The actress is reportedly dating the late Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra.