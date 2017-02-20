Things are reportedly not okay between Kapil Sharma and Karan Johar. It has been reported that Karan is miffed with The Kapil Sharma Show host over a comment.

Karan has shot an episode of Koffee With Karan season 5 with Kapil, but now the comedian and filmmaker are reportedly not in good terms.

As reported, Kapil and Karan were hosting an award show together, during which Kapil addressed Karan as his assistant and that irked the filmmaker.

"While hosting the award show, Kapil Sharma invited SRK to co-host a segment along with him. Karan, who was co-hosting with Kapil till then, was asked to leave the stage in an allegedly disrespectful fashion. 'You are my assistant and you may leave now' is what the comedian said. This statement did not go down too well with Karan and he took offence to it," said a report in Deccan Chronicle.

The report added that Kapil's association with Sony TV for The Kapil Sharma Show also was an issue with Karan as he prefers Colors TV more. However, there is no confirmation on the reported cold war between the two.

The cast of Rangoon, including Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, had recently appeared on Koffee With Karan. Shahid Kapoor for some reasons did not turn up on the show. Now, reports say that Kapil's episode of the show will be aired on March 5.