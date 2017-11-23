Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma has garnered much fan-following with his appearance in multiple reality shows. Now reports suggest that the handsome hunk is all set to make his Bollywood debut.

There are reports saying that Karan Johar is going to launch Priyank in Bollywood with the movie Student of the Year 2. While Tiger Shroff will play the lead role in the film, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant will have an important role in the movie as well, according to several reports.

Also, the fact that Karan follows Priyank on Instagram has given more mileage to this buzz. Although there is no confirmation if Priyank will actually have any role in Student of the Year 2, his fans are already super excited about his rumoured Bollywood debut plan. Several have been talking about it on social media.

To be directed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 first poster was out recently, confirming Tiger's association with the film. If these reports are true then it certainly will be a big jump for Priyank.

Meanwhile, Priyank has been making much noise inside Bigg Boss 11 house. He has emerged as one of the most controversial contestants of this season. Known for his affairs, he has also been having a number of fights on the show, especially with Arshi Khan.

After his apparent breakup with Divya Agarwal, Priyank was seen getting quite close with Benafsha Soonawalla. While netizens were sure that the two are not just "friends", the two never admitted to be in a relationship.

Priyank has developed both fan-following as well as haters, but he certainly is considered to be one of the top contenders of Bigg Boss 11. Now, if he has really managed to grab a role in SOTY 2, it will give a big leap to his career in the glamour world.