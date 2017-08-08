Karan Johar and Kajol's 25 years of friendship had hit a roadblock last year after a massive fallout. Post this, the filmmaker had also revealed in his autobiography, The Unsuitable Boy, that the latter can never come back in his life.

Karan's strong comment and the former friends ignoring each other at events left millions of fans disheartened. But it looks like the stars have finally decided to let bygones be bygones.

On August 7, Karan shared the first picture of his twin toddlers on Instagram with a caption that read: "6 months old today....#roohiandyash #happyrakshabandhan #lovesofmylife❤️"

Just like all the celebs and fans who were thrilled with the adorable picture of Yash and Roohi, Kajol too was delighted and keeping her difference with Karan aside, she liked the picture. This kind act of the actress must have surely brought a smile on the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, who in turn started following her on social media.

Well, if not in talking terms, Karan and Kajol have at least started considering reconciliation. All thanks to Instagram and Yash, Roohi.

The news will surely leave fans excited as recently they were upset with Karan for ignoring Kajol on her birthday (August 5).

Things started to turn sour between the two after Kajol supported her husband Ajay Devgn, who openly claimed that Karan had bribed Kamaal R Khan to sabotage Ajay's Shivaay, which clashed with Karan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil at the box office in October 2016.

Both Kajol and Karan have worked together in blockbusters like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and My Name is Khan. Karan was also part of Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.