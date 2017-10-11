The news is out! The much awaited Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt movie has a title and a release date.

Karan Johar made the announcement on Twitter: "A TRILOGY ...A FANTASY ADVENTURE....A LABOUR OF LOVE....."BRAHMĀSTRA"

On the occasion of Ranbir's birthday, Karan took to Twitter to announce that he has joined hands with Ranbir for their fourth movie together. Karan had earlier worked with Ranbir in Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

"We have had a super fun with this magical talented boy! #wakeupsid #YJHD #ADHM and now soon coming up is.......," the filmmaker tweeted. Fans instantly started guessing that Karan talked about Dragon that will be directed by Ayan.

Karan clarified that the movie is not titled as Dragon. He also mentioned that the title of the film will be announced soon. "It's not called DRAGON...title will be announced soon!!!!" he tweeted in response to a fan's tweet.

Along with Ranbir, the movie also features Alia Bhatt. Speaking to the Press Trust of India (PTI), Alia said: "There will be lot of action around me. I don't think I will be beating up anybody. It is not a typical superhero film. It's a sci-fi, supernatural film." However, according to the Udta Punjab actress, the actors need a lot of prep work for the movie.

A TRILOGY ...A FANTASY ADVENTURE....A LABOUR OF LOVE.....”BRAHMĀSTRA” pic.twitter.com/8yQ2Y0yWaD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 11, 2017

"There will be some extensive prep work not for the acting part much but for the world, it's a new world. There is no dialect or anything that we have to learn," Alia said.

She further revealed that Brahmastra is a love story with a backdrop that is said to be mythological. "Ayan said there is no Ranbir and Alia there in the film; there is just one character, it is that tighter love story," she further said.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role and is scheduled to release later this year. Alia will be working with Big B, Ranbir and Ayan for the first time in a film. Brahmastra is set to go on floors once Ranbir wraps up the shooting of Sanjay Dutt's biopic.

Meanwhile, she will also feature in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. She has currently won hearts with her rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania alongside Varun Dhawan.