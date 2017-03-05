Filmmaker Karan Johar has reportedly become a father to twins, Roohi and Yash, who were born through surrogacy. As soon as the news came out, congratulations poured in for him on the social media, though KJo has not declared anything officially yet.

Karan, who expressed his desire to be a parent during his book's launch, has surprised everyone with the news. According to Mumbai Mirror, Karan has named his babies after his parents. While Yash is his late father's name, Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother's name Hiroo. Their names were registered on Friday (March 3) at the BMC.

Though KJo has not confirmed anything yet, Mirror reported that a top BMC health officer confirmed the news on the condition of anonymity. During the launch of his book, An Unsuitable Boy, he had dropped a hint but nobody supposedly took it seriously.

"I don't know what I'm going to do about it but I feel like I would like to be a parent. I don't know how it's going to happen but I do feel the need because I have plenty of love to offer and I'd like to take it forward. This feeling needs a release and requires a platform. And that platform could be by being a parent," Karan had said.

Now, after the news broke, the Twitterati congratulated the ace filmmaker for becoming a single parent. Now, fans will be eager to hear the good news from Karan himself. Will there be a grand party to welcome the newborns? However, Karan is not the first single father in Bollywood. Actor Tusshar Kapoor had welcomed son Laksshya in June last year.