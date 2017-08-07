Karan Johar has finally shared the first photo of his babies - Yash and Roohi. The filmmaker took to social media to reveal how his bundles of joy look.

This is the first time, Karan shared a full-fledged photo of his son Yash and daughter Roohi. The picture shows Karan's mother Hiroo Johar holding the two kids on her lap.

Karan captioned the photo as, "Loves of my life!!!! My mom and my babies #roohiandyash". A few days back, Karan had shared another cute picture, in which just the little hands of the toddlers were visible.

Karan took the special day of Raksha Bandhan to introduce his babies to the world. Born through surrogacy, Yash and Roohi are indeed very cute.

Karan is very emotional about his babies, which is apparent by the statement he had given during a chat show.

"When I held them for the first time, I don't think I can describe the feeling. I cannot explain what I felt. I just sat in the chair and held my daughter first, as she is a little more vulnerable medically. I didn't even realise there were tears rolling down my face. That feeling cannot be replaced by any other emotion," Karan had said during a chat show.