Karan Johar has announced that he will collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor for another movie. While KJo apparently hinted at the movie Dragon that will be directed by Ayan Mukerji, he revealed that it is not the title of the film.

On the occasion of Ranbir's birthday, Karan took to Twitter to announce that he has joined hands with Ranbir for their fourth movie together. Karan had earlier worked with Ranbir in Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

"We have had a super fun with this magical talented boy! #wakeupsid #YJHD #ADHM and now soon coming up is.......," the filmmaker tweeted. Fans instantly started guessing that Karan talked about Dragon that will be directed by Ayan.

Although the guess appears to be correct, Karan clarified that the movie is not titled as Dragon. He also mentioned that the title of the film will be announced soon. "It's not called DRAGON...title will be announced soon!!!!" he tweeted in response to a fan's tweet.

Along with Ranbir, the movie also features Alia Bhatt. Apparently, it will be a superhero flick, but nothing much has been officially confirmed about the project. This is the first time that Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space. All the three films that Karan and Ranbir had collaborated for were box office hits.

We have had a super run with this magical talented boy! #wakeupsid #YJHD #ADHM and now soon coming up is........... https://t.co/X7rJi1jilf — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 28, 2017

It's not called DRAGON....title will be announced soon!!!! https://t.co/Trlg2W90m9 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 28, 2017

After a streak of flops like Roy, Bombay Velvet and Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was Ranbir's only hit movie. However, the actor had to face another debacle in the name of Jagga Jasoos, which was his last release.

Apart from the film with Karan, Ranbir has another much-awaited movie, which is the biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Being directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will showcase all the controversial episodes of Sanjay's life.