A complaint has been filed against Karan Johar with the National Commission for Women for allegedly making 'outrageous' remarks against Kangana Ranaut and 'sexually harassing' Jacqueline Fernandez and Anushka Sharma.

A Delhi-based advocate, Gaurav Gulati, has filed the complaint demanding strict action against Karan and some others. In the wake of the ongoing verbal war between Karan and Kangana, the advocate alleged that KJo recently made 'outrageous' comments on the actress.

Karan had recently slammed the Queen actress saying that she always plays the 'victim card' and also said that if she has so many problems with the industry, she should quit it. While this is a recent incident, the allegations of sexual harassment were made by Anushka during an episode of Koffee With Karan season 5.

Anushka had revealed how she was about to file a sexual harassment case against Karan. She even said that the film-maker sometimes used to touch her inappropriately on the sets of Jab Tak Hai Jaan. "Even Jacqueline (Fernandez) made a complaint against you at Manish (Malhotra) party," she added.

However, it appeared that it was all said in jest as both Anushka and Karan were laughing all through the conversation. Nevertheless, the advocate now demands that Karan should be prosecuted if the allegations of sexual harassment are true.

And if Anushka had made these allegations as a joke, she should also be summoned for 'making fun of sexual harassment incidents.'

The complainant also named Hrithik Roshan and Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman for allegedly defaming Kangana with a series of comments on her love affairs.