The Pakistan Super League 2017 has produced some close contests in the second edition so far. Only three points separate table toppers Quetta Gladiators and bottom-most placed Karachi Kings in the PSL standings, showcasing the competitive nature.

The Gladiators, who have lost only one game in PSL 2017, will be eager to carry that momentum forward when they face Karachi at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Gladiators will be a confident unit against Kings as they had one the last head-to-head encounter. Karachi will also be more than determined to deliver the goods.

Karachi are a difficult team to beat if their batsmen score runs as seen in the last match against Peshawar Zalmi. Players like Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam and Kumar Sangakkara might have scored runs against Zalmi, but Karachi must be worried with the form of Chris Gayle, who has scored just 30 runs in his five matches.

The Gladiators, on the other hand, will be satisfied with their key player Kevin Pietersen striking form in their last game. The Englishman scored 42-ball 88 to help his team chase 200 runs against Lahore Qalandars. They also have some quality batsmen in their camp with the likes of Ahmed Shahzad and Rilee Rossouw, who will be keen to score good runs against Karachi.

With such batsmen in both the camps, one already feels sorry for Karachi and Quetta bowlers. There is no doubt that both the teams will depend on their batting unit to help them cross the finishing line, but the bowlers also have to do their job.

If Quetta will depend on Anwar Ali and Mohammad Nawaz in the bowling unit, Karachi will hope that the likes of Mohammad Amir and Sohail Khan turn up the heat against Pietersen and co to move up the PSL 2017 table with a win.

Where to watch live

The Pakistan Super League 2017 match between Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators is scheduled for 8 pm local time (9.30 pm IST, 9 pm PKT, 4 pm GMT) start. Here is the live streaming and TV option.

India: TV: No coverage.

Pakistan:TV: Ten Sports, PTV and Geo Super. Live streaming: PTV Sports Live.

UAE: TV: OSN Sports. Live streaming: OSN Play

UK: TV: Prime TV. Live streaming: Prime TV Online.

Bangladesh: TV: Gazi TV.

West Indies: TV: Flow TV.