Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will face each other March 21 in the second eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore, with the winner earning the right to take on Islamabad United in the final.

Peshawar eliminated Quetta Gladiators from the tournament March 20 with a thrilling one-run victory in Lahore — in the first match held in Pakistan in the third season of the PSL.

Zalmi posted a total of 157 batting first at a packed Gaddafi Stadium, with England all-rounder Liam Dawson top scoring with a 35-ball 62.

Quetta lost wickets at regular intervals during their chase, leaving them needing 25 off the final over. Anwar Ali smacked three sixes and a boundary in the 20th over, leaving the Gladiators needing three off the last ball, but his partner Mir Hamza was run out when going for a second run.

"At the starting of the tournament, we lost a few players and we had some replacements," Peshawar captain Darren Sammy was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"Dawson batted well at the top of the order for us. Tomorrow we have to come back and do the basics right. Hopefully, things go in our favor."

Sammy's side is up against a Karachi side that was outclassed by Islamabad in the qualifier in Dubai on March 18. The Kings' total of 154-4 was chased down in just 12.3 overs by United, with Luke Ronchi blasting 94 off only 39 balls.

Karachi captain Eoin Morgan will not play in the second eliminator after he opted against traveling to Pakistan due to security concerns.

"I wish them the best of luck. I've enjoyed the week that I've been here. It has been a pleasure playing," Morgan was reported as saying by Khaleej Times.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time last year and hopefully, potentially in the future, if an opportunity comes up, might have the chance of coming back."

Where to watch

The second eliminator will start at 7:30 pm IST. The game will be broadcast live on DSport, while live streaming services are available on Jio TV, Airtel TV and cricketgateway.com.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Colin Ingram, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Saifullah Bangash, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Taha, Tabish Khan, Ravi Bopara, Hasan Mohsin, David Wiese, Usama Mir, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (c), Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher, Riki Wessels, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Dwayne Bravo, Khushdil Shah, Umaid Asif, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Liam Dawson, Sameen Gul, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Wahab Riaz