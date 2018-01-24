Looks like 2018 will be a year of clashes! After Padman and Padmaavat, it's now time for Karwaan and Veere Di Wedding.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar... Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Ishka Films' #Karwaan to release on 1 June 2018... Akarsh Khurana directs. [sic]"

While a few days back Ekta Kapoor had announced that Veere Di Wedding will be released on June 1. Yes, the film got postponed and reportedly the reason was to avoid the clash with Hollywood film Deadpool.

Both being content heavy films, will one shift or will they take clash head on? Only time will tell.

Karwaan is a light-hearted comedy film which will be Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan and Marathi actress Mithila Palkar's first Hindi feature film. Irrfan Khan who had an amazing 2017 with Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle will be seen with the two debutants.

Meanwhile, Veere Di Wedding is also a comedy film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi and stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles as four friends attending a wedding.

In other news, it was reported that Dulquer has signed another Bollywood project with Sonam Kapoor. The two will be seen sharing screen space in the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's book The Zoya Factor. We are still waiting for an official confirmation.