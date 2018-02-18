Amid marriage rumors, Sonam Kapoor's family including her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor have reportedly flown out of Mumbai on February 18. Where they were heading is yet to be known.

Apart from Harshvardhan and Rhea, the entire Kapoor clan including Boney Kapoor and Sridevi along with Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport, according to reports.

Sonam and her daddy dearest Anil Kapoor were missing since they are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in Punjab for the past few weeks.

So there could be a possibility that the father-daughter duo might join their family members at a planned destination. This entire episode has surely added fuel to the rumors of Sonam and Anand's possible engagement.

Sonam Kapoor's impending marriage with beau Anand Ahuja has always been the talk of the town. The lovebirds, however, had refrained themselves from talking about their relationship until this Valentine's Day.

On February 14, Sonam took to her Instagram to post an intimate picture of her and Anand walking in a snow-clad boulevard where the latter was seen leading the way holding the actress' hand making their relationship official on a public platform.

Sharing the adorable picture, Sonam wished Anand a Happy Valentine's Day and wrote, "Conquer the devils with a little thing called love." Bob Marley. Happy Valentine's Day! Everyone deserves to love and be loved! [sic]"

To which, Anand was quick to reply and wrote, "There's love and there's fear. You can't have one when you have the other. I'll never have fear again because of you. [sic]"

A few days before celebrating the Valentine's Day, Sonam also changed her Facebook profile picture in which she was seen blushing to the roots as Anand gazing at her affectionately with a grin on his face.

The Neerja actress is often spotted spending quality time with Anand along with her sister Rhea and brother Harshvardhan and if reports are to be believed, the lovebirds are planning to get married in mid-2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Sonam and Anand, who were keeping their relationship low key, have over the past few months been all over the internet in photos showing them engaging in neverending PDA.

While it could be just a mere coincidence that the Kapoor family was spotted leaving Mumbai together, but you will never know when Sonam will be engaged and married since the actress likes to keep a low key when it comes to her personal life.

We wonder whether the Kapoor Khandaan will make Sonam and Anand's relationship official with a secret engagement ceremony. Let's wait and watch.