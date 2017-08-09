It's been a few weeks since Krushna Abhishek's new show The Drama Company was launched and the comedy show has already come under the scanner.

Although a lot of hype was generated around the show as many former members of The Kapil Sharma Show were roped in, The Drama Company hasn't been able to live up to viewers expectation.

Since good Television Rating Points (TRPs) are crucial for a show to keep running, Sony TV channel is currently waiting to analyse the numbers and finalise the fate of the comedy show.

After Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar to return to The Kapil Sharma Show?

According to an India Forums report, the channel had mentioned in the contract of The Drama Company that its slot timing will be pushed to 10pm after the launch of Super Dancer. However, owing to low TRPs, rumour has it that the channel is contemplating pulling the plug on Krushna's show.

The Drama Company also features some of the former cast of The Kapil Sharma Show — Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and creative director Preeti Simoes.

Meanwhile, Sony TV has recently renewed the contract of Krushna's rival Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show for yet another year.

It now remains to be seen what fate holds for The Drama Company, especially when Krushna had mentioned in an interview that his team would give tough competition to Kapil's show.