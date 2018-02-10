Kapil Sharma is back to what he does the best, comedy! The ace comedian, who was away from the small screen after The Kapil Sharma Show went off air last year, is back with a new show.

Kapil Sharma's new game show inspired by The Hollywood Squares, will he manage to entertain audience as host?

The teaser of Kapil's new show, which was unveiled on Friday, February 9, has already gone viral online.

Sony TV shared the promo along with a caption that read: "Laut kar aaraha hai Kapil Sharma Sony Entertainment Television par, kuch alag lekar. Iss baar hasi ke alaava kuch aur bhi hai jo jayega dekar. Kya, kab aur kaise? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9"

Kapil Sharma faces new trouble; The Kapil Sharma Show 2 may not go on floors soon

In the short video, Kapil chose to take a dig at himself by announcing his return to television in a hilarious manner. The promo begins with the comedian-actor arguing with an auto rickshaw driver, who refuses to give him a ride over an unsettled debt. As the driver mocks Kapil for his unemployment, he gets a call from Sony TV channel to settle his worries. Kapil then rides away in a bus flashing his famous "Babaji Ka Thullu" to the driver.

The promo has left fans frenzy about the return of Kapil on TV. Such is the Kapil's fan base that many netizens, who were missing him on screen, are filled with happy tears watching the short clip of Kapil's comeback show. Check out some of the twitter reactions:

@prashanthtkss: Mere kushi ke ansoo roke nahi rukh rahe hai @KapilSharmaK9 sir

@prashanthtkss: Mujhe toh aaj bohat kushi horahi hai kyu ki maine bohat miss kiya kapil sir ko

@MuskanMulla2: Rukhe na rukhe naina

@SACHINK63872211: Great news looking forward but where is @WhoSunilGrover

Ashish Vaish: He is not yet part of this. Seems like Sunil sir, is still busy finding respect and dignity for him

Krishna Priya nair: @WhoSunilGrover .... waiting for you sir.........I can't imagine Kapil Sharma show without you...... please come back....

Ashish Vaish: Finally Sony TV ke achhe din aa Gaye

@KAPILian_Sonal: Jo bhi laayega..bas chhaa jaayega!!! Can't wait !!

Meanwhile, it is being said that the new show will see the entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show expect for Sunil Grover, who played the role of Dr. Mashoor Gulati.

Kapil's career has had been in a free fall ever since his mid-air brawl with Sunil made headlines in March 2017. Not only did he lose his loyal colleagues, the incident also resulted in his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show going off the air.

A few months later, his much-hyped film Firangi too bombed at the box office, making the comedian-actor look for other opportunities.