Here's sad news for Kapil Sharma fans. The comedian and actor's dog Zanjeer breathed his last on Wednesday, January 17.

Zanjeer, the Labrador, was no less than a celebrity on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The nine-year-old was often spotted barging on the sets of the show towards the end of the episodes and bringing a smile on the faces of the audience.

According to a SpotboyE report, Zanjeer got into a fight with stray dogs a few days ago and it left him severely injured. However, it was on Wednesday that he lost consciousness and passed away after being treated for flea infection.

Kapil adopted Zanjeer in 2014 from a close friend, whose wife runs an NGO that takes care of abandoned animals. The ace comedian was very close to his four-legged friend. Kapil had, in fact, revealed during the trailer launch of Firangi that during the low phase in his life (when The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed several changes), he had locked himself in his office with Zanjeer and a bottle of alcohol.

Meanwhile, Kapil's career has been in a free fall ever since his mid-air brawl with Sunil Grover made headlines in March 2017. Not only did he lose his loyal colleagues, but the incident also resulted in his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show going off the air.

A few months later, his much-hyped film Firangi too bombed at the box office, making the comedian-actor look for other opportunities.

Recently, Kapil had a meeting with Sony TV (the channel that had telecast The Kapil Sharma Show) where he proposed a new game show. If the ace comedian comes up with a game show, we wonder if the second season of his popular show, which fans are eagerly waiting for, will ever go on air.