Comedian Kapil Sharma landed in trouble when news of him abusing and beating Sunil Grover on a flight started doing the rounds. Kapil initially refuted these reports but later apologised to Sunil who broke his silence on social media.

It is being said that Sunil has quit The Kapil Sharma Show due to the host's misbehaviour. Kapil initially said that it was a family matter as they fight all the time and it is nothing serious. He apologised to Sunil on social media when he saw things going out of hand.

"Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:)" Kapil tweeted. However, Sunil didn't accept the apology and took to his Twitter handle to talk about how hurt he was.

Sunil tweeted: "Bhai ji! Yes, You hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. so, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, If someone is correcting you, don't abuse that person."

He also asked Kapil not to "act like God." The Kapil Sharma Show host too commented on this post saying: "@WhoSunilGrover paji dil jitt liya tusi.. now I love u more n more n more .. hun bada mazaa aan wala a.. akal aan to baad.. I love u."

"@WhoSunilGrover today packed up at 6 am after so long n I missed so many things.. love u .. see u in evening at ur home."

As he posted this big post, a few Twitter users spoke about it and said that people make mistakes but it's best to forgive them. However, most of them seemed upset as people love Kapil and Sunil's chemistry on the show.

Take a look at the Twitter reactions here:

@KapilSharmaK9 @WhoSunilGrover kapil u r nothing without sunil bcoz he alone carry your show on his shoulder,i watch ur show bcoz of him 1/n — kajal Trivedi (@kajal_jaihind) March 21, 2017

Hello sir @WhoSunilGrover we dont know whats the exact matter,bt see this man is saying sorry infront of 1000's of people @KapilSharmaK9 — Aishwaryaツ (@AishwaryaKaif9) March 20, 2017

@KapilSharmaK9 @WhoSunilGrover ye hui na baat ☺ we kapilians were waiting fr dis only! Dis is d quality of a matured man and u r. — Parth (@justinparth) March 20, 2017

@KapilSharmaK9 @WhoSunilGrover guys just pa loh ik jadoo ki jhapi & get back together — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) March 21, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover @KapilSharmaK9 both of u are young, talented & respected with great love by all of us. Pl sit together & sort out. God bless — Rahul Verma (@rahulverma08) March 21, 2017