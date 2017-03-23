Comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fight is getting uglier by the day and now the truth behind what triggered this brawl has come to light. The Kapil Sharma Show team was returning to Mumbai from Melbourne and that 12-hour journey seems to have changed everything.

Also read: Is Krushna Abhishek trying to benefit from Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover's fallout?

An anonymous eyewitness told Hindustan Times that the fight took place when Kapil got drunk and started shouting at his team members when they began eating before him. According to the eyewitnesss Kapil shouted: "Jab maine khaana shuru nahi kiya toh tum logo ne kaise le liya khaana? (When I have not started eating, how come you guys did)."

The report suggests that the members of the show were so shocked that they returned their half-finished food trays to the crew. Looking at Kapil's condition, Sunil came forward to calm him down, but the former yelled at him. The source said: "Kapil got up, took off his shoe, and hit Sunil. He also pulled Sunil's collar, and repeatedly slapped him. Kapil said: 'Gaya tha na tu toh. Aaya na waapas mere hi paas' (You have left once and then have come back to me)."

The eyewitness further added: "Grover tried to keep his calm and was trying to tell Kapil to not create a scene. By this time, Kapil's abuses were so loud that he could be heard also where the economy class passengers were sitting. When the cabin crew asked Kapil's team to calm him down, they refused and said they were scared. Kapil shouted at his team and said: 'Tum logon ko maine banaya hai. Sabka career khatam kar dunga. Tum TV waale kya samajhte ho? Sabko nikaal dunga main' ( I have made you all. I will end your careers. What do you TV people think of yourself? I will fire you all)."

"While yelling, Kapil also kept loudly abusing in Punjabi. At some point, the cabin crew told Kapil that they would have to call security on landing, if he didn't stop. He, however, kept repeating: 'Arrey yeh log samajhte kya hai. In sab ka career meri wajah se hai' (What does these people think of themselves. They have their careers because of me)."

Sunil, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar have now boycotted the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show and the host is trying to bring back things to normal. However, it seems Kapil cannot make things right this time, as there are too many witnesses to the incident.