Kapil Sharma, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Firangi, was spotted celebrating girlfriend Ginni Chatrath's birthday along with a few good friends.

Ginni celebrates her birthday on Saturday, November 18, and the actor-comedian has made it sure that she feels special on the important day. [Check photos here]

After cancelling shoot with Akshay Kumar due to severe illness, Kapil Sharma flies off to Dubai

Recently, the couple was spotted seeking blessings of Sai Baba in Shirdi for the success of Kapil's Firangi. During Diwali, Kapil and Ginni's families met each other in Amritsar. The lovebirds booked their tickets at the last moment and enjoyed their time with families.

Rumour has it that the couple will tie the knot early next year, although no announcement regarding the wedding has been made yet.

The Kapil Sharma Show host, who was keeping his relationship with Ginni a secret for a long time, publicly introduced his lady love on March 16 this year, the same day the news of Kapil and Sunil's mid-air brawl hit headlines. Kapil, in his attempt apparently to distract fans from the controversy, posted his picture with Ginni on Twitter along with a caption that read: "Will not say she is my better half...she completes me... love u ginni... please welcome her .. I love her so much:) (sic)."

A few months ago, rumours had it that Kapil and Ginni have parted ways and that their wedding called off. The rumours even blamed a female member of The Kapil Sharma Show, who was reportedly dating Kapil before the comedian-actor announced his 'love of life' to the world, for the spit.