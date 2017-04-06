The ongoing tiff between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, followed by Sunil, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar's absence from The Kapil Sharma Show has affected the comedy show severely. The Kapil Sharma show hit an all-time low in terms of the Television Rating Points (TRPs) last week.

According to a DNA report, Sunil has a contract with the channel and hence can't walk out as per his wish. He has, however, told the channel that they can utilise him for other shows that run on the channel. Sunil even made an appearance on the grand finale of Sony's Indian Idol 9.

But now, the channel is adamant on bringing Sunil back on The Kapil Sharma Show and has been trying its best to convince him. The report also said that the channel had assured Sunil that he would not share the frame with Kapil on the show or would have minimal interaction.

"It's not just Kapil's show, even the channel has invested in it. Sunil has a contract with the channel and he cannot just leave it. He, on the other hand, has told them he doesn't want to return to Kapil's show, but they can utilise him for their other shows. However, the channel is still convincing him to return to Kapil's show now. He has been told that if he comes back his interaction with Kapil will be minimum or not at all (Kapil won't be in the frame when Sunil will be on stage)," a source told the daily.

"In the meantime, they have also told Kapil to mend bridges with Sunil. It's a prime slot and the show has been popular, though lately it has suffered a setback due to the Sunil-Kapil fallout," the source added.

For the uninitiated, the controversy surrounding Kapil and Sunil made headlines when it was said that the former, in an inebriated state, hurled abuses and physically assaulted co-star Sunil on a flight from Australia. Despite Kapil's multiple apologies to Sunil, the latter is in no mood to pay heed to him. All these resulted in Kapil cancelling a recent shoot as well.