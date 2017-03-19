Comedian Kapil Sharma recently made headlines by being drunk and beating up Sunil Grover on a flight. It was being reported that the duo was travelling back to Mumbai after a performance in Melbourne when Kapil approached Sunil to humiliate him with abusive words.

Also read: Kapil Sharma FINALLY introduces girlfriend and it's not Preeti Simoes

According to SpotboyE, Kapil said: "Tu hai kaun? Tera show flop gaya tha, tu mera naukar hai, Australia mein bhi jo show kiya khud se who flop tha (Who are you? Your show was a flop and you are my servant, and the show that you did in Australia was also a flop)."

However, the recent update is that Kapil responded to the entire issue and reacted as if nothing is serious between the two. When Bollywood Life sent Kapil a text, he reverted on phone and asked which fight.

After the entertainment portal told him about the incident, he said: "Mujhe yaad nahi (I don't remember). Actually hamari har flight main ladai hoti hai (We fight on every flight)...har jagah ladai hoti hai (We fight everywhere)...It is a healthy fight...We fight for work...We fight for good work."

His reply is a bit surprising as according to earlier reports, all the other passengers were said to be in shock and demanded an emergency landing. Other team members of The Kapil Sharma Show intervened and tried to stop Kapil, but the comedian reportedly abused them as well.

Reports further suggest that Kapil and Sunil have unfollowed each other on Twitter. Also, it is being said that Kapil's behaviour might go against his show as it is being speculated that Sunil would quit The Kapil Sharma Show after this nasty episode. On the other hand, Kapil and Sunil are extremely close friends and reports of their tiff have done many rounds. Fans will be delighted if the entire flight episode turns out to be nothing serious.

On the personal front, Kapil will reportedly get married the next year to his girlfriend Ginni aka Bhavneet Chatrath. He introduced his lady love to everyone on the social media. Kapil seems to be on a spree to surprise his fans with his good and bad sides.