Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's spat has become the biggest news at this time and their show, The Kapil Sharma Show, seemed to get affected a lot due to this. After Sunil, other team members like Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar have also walked out of the show.

As The Kapil Sharma Show, one of the most popular comedy shows is being affected, the makers have decided to pull the plugs on it. It will cost Kapil a whopping amount if the matter is not resolved soon.

"Their contract ends in April and Kapil was being paid Rs 107 crore for a renewal. Now, that seems unlikely," DNA quoted a source as saying. It has been reported that Bollywood celebs are also unwilling to appear on the show.

"Despite it being the flagrunner of a show on the channel, the makers might have to take a tough decision as they fear that post this; they will lose out on the TRPs. Even celebrities aren't really willing to turn up for the episodes," the source added.

After Sunil, Prabhakar and Asgar boycotted the show, Kapil was forced to invite comedians Raju Shrivastav and Ahsaan Qureshi for an episode. The host was shocked when he had to cancel the show recently as the team members didn't turn up for the shoot.

The recent update is that Navjot Singh Sidhu is trying to ensure that things fall in place. On the other hand, Ahsaan Qureshi seemed to have added fuel to the fire. He asked Sunil to quit the show for good and stop the "nautanki."

"If you don't have the guts to speak because you think he won't take you again, then that means he is your God. Then leave this nautanki. You are just keeping quiet, he will cajole you and you will be back on the show. Grow a spine. Being a comedian is different but being human is also important," Qureshi said in an interview with Indian Express.