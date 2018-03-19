Comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover once again engaged in a dirty fight and publicly called out one another on Sunday (March 18) afternoon on Twitter.

Sunil Grover, who played the character of Dr. Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show, said that he didn't receive any call from Kapil Sharma to be a part of his new show Family Time with Kapil Sharma while replying to a fan on Twitter.

To which an angry Kapil Sharma replied saying that he had called him several times but he was unavailable for a discussion. He even accused Grover for spreading rumors against him and using his name to his advantage.

The public mudslinging soon turned into an ugly battle between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover fans who started trolling them for taking their personal dispute on social media.

Some fans attacked Kapil saying that he was probably drunk when he was replying while others praised Sunil for taking a stand for himself.

But a large section of Twitter users chose to stand besides Kapil Sharma in his battle with his former colleague. They slammed Sunil Grover for unnecessarily digging up old graves as Kapil has already apologized to him multiple times after their infamous mid-air brawl last year.

However, there were people who wanted both the comedians to end their fight and start working together because they miss them performing on the screen.

We wonder for how long Kapil and Sunil will keep fighting with one another, which will likely have an adverse effect on their respective careers.