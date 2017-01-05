Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur recently shot an episode on The Kapil Sharma Show, but the two stars were left rather miffed, courtesy, the host, Kapil Sharma.

Aditya and Shraddha recently shot an episode on The Kapil Sharma Show as part of their promotions for the film, OK Jaanu. However, Shraddha and Aditya were irked when Kapil reportedly made them wait for as long as five hours.

It has been reported that both the stars of OK Jaanu arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show on time, but Kapil himself reached the place five hours late. This reportedly left Shraddha and Aditya very angry, and the latter was almost about to walk out without shooting.

"Shraddha and Aditya were ready to shoot at the scheduled time but had no option but to cool their heels as they waited for the host to arrive. They were patient at first, but when the shoot was delayed by around five hours, they got miffed, with Shraddha almost threatening to walk out. The shoot finally took off at 9 pm and went on till late night," according to Mumbai Mirror.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular TV shows and almost all big Bollywood celebrities appear on the show before their film's release. Directed by Shaad Ali, OK Jaanu is a Hindi remake of Tamil hit movie OK Kanmani. The film is slated to be released on January 13.